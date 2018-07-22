2 boxers assured of Asiad slots

By Nick Giongco

Only middleweight Felix Eumir Marcial and featherweight Nesthy Petecio have been assured slots on the Philippine boxing team to the Indonesia Asian Games next month, secretary general Ed Picson said yesterday.

Reporting from Baguio City where the national team is holed out for the last phase of training, Picson said the six other slots are up for grabs.

“The lineup will be known this coming week,” said Picson, stressing that Philippine Olympic Committee president and boxing boss Ricky Vargas is also present to watch the tryouts.

Petecio was immediately named since she has been winning consistently this year, according to Picson, adding that Marcial’s selection was a no-brainer because the Zamboanga hard-hitter doesn’t have serious competition locally.

To get ready for the Asian Games, scheduled Aug. 18-Sept. 2, the boxers traveled overseas, competing in Thailand, Indonesia, Russia and Poland.

However, boxing in Jakarta won’t happen until Aug. 24 and the boxers are flying from Manila to Jakarta on Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Vargas said the decision to send Rain or Shine rests on the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas following the penalties and suspensions meted by the FIBA on Gilas-Pilipinas for its involvement in a melee against Australia during a qualifying game early this month here.

Owing to suspensions on the players, it was decided by the PBA that ROS instead be tapped to represent the country.

