Jesus’ concern for apostles

By Fr. Bel R. San Luis, SVD

A professor began his class by holding up a glass with some water in it. What would happen if I held it up like this for a few minutes?” he asked. “Nothing,” the students said. “Ok what would happen if I held it up like this for an hour?” the professor asked. “Your arm would begin to ache,” said one of the students.

* * *

“You’re right. Now what would happen if I held it for a day?” One student said: “Your arm could go numb, you might have severe muscle stress and be rushed to the hospital!” Everybody laughed. But the student was right. “What should I have done?” the professor continued. “Rest your arm. Put down the glass.”

* * *

The message of that professor sounds like the concern of Jesus over his apostles in the gospel of this 16th Sunday. “After they were sent out in pairs, the apostles had returned and reported to Jesus “all that they had done and taught.”

They had been so busy, the evangelist St. Mark relates, that they had no time even to eat (Mk 6,31). Jesus thus invited them to “a lonely place by themselves, and rest awhile” (Mk 6,30). Like the professor, Jesus was telling them, “Rest your bodies. Put down work and worries for a while.”

* * *

During the time of Christ, there was obviously no communications media like the TV, radio, or movie, yet the large crowd of people became the “noise and distraction” detrimental to the much-needed peace and quiet.

No one had a more important and urgent mission than did Jesus, and yet he knew that important things cannot be accomplished without physical well-being and peace of mind. This shows the human side of the Lord.

* * *

We live in a fast-paced society where we have instant things like instant coffees, instant noodles, instant video replays and fast-food restaurants. Because of the fast pace of work and activities, we suffer from burnout and information overload, not to mention junk food overload.

Hence, we need to rest and relax (R&R) in order to renew our strength, to recharge our battery.

* * *

A successful businessman once asked the then Bishop Augustine for advice since he was making good in business but felt that something was missing deep down.

Augustine’s reply was: “You’re running fast, but you’re off-tracked!” Augustine was trying to say, “You’re working very hard but you’re overlooking one important human need – your spiritual need.”

* * *

ACTION: Let’s take time out to withdraw to a place to lay our worries before the Lord and let the Spirit heal us. In short, PRAY.

In solitude, let’s reflect, too, and ask what are the stumbling blocks in our life: Is it bad traits or vices that’s hindering my spiritual growth or hurting my relationship with my family and others? Is it dishonesty, marital infidelity, overbearing pride?

The answer depends on us.

* * *

QUIPS. On a Church’s Billboard: “7 days without God makes one weak.”

* * *

Sign on the back of a Septic Tank Truck: “Caution! This truck is full of political promises.”

* * *

In the front yard of a Funeral Parlor: “Drive carefully. We can wait.”

* * *

