Bulldogs rout Altas

National University made its men’s title campaign felt yesterday when it overpowered University of Perpetual Help, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, in the 2018 Premier Vol­leyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Bulldogs outhustled the Altas in all departments to pick up their first victory, banking on the all-around efforts of Bryan Bagunas, Angelo Almendres and Madzlan Gam­pong.

Bagunas spearheaded NU with 24 points highlighted by 19 kills, Almendres added 13 points and Gampong chipped in 11 points including three blocks.

It was a battle of two collegiate champions but the reign­ing UAAP titlists Bulldogs emerged more agile than NCAA defending champions Altas.

Apart from dominating Perpetual in attacks (48-41), the Bulldogs posted more blocks (16-13) and service aces (6-1).

NU, which finished fourth last season, had a chance to close it out early in the third set, but Perpetual briefly re­gained its steam to extend the match, only to fizzle out when the Bulldogs mounted another offensive challenge in the fourth frame.

(Kristel Satumbaga)

