Bulldogs rout Altas

National University made its men’s title campaign felt yesterday when it overpowered University of Perpetual Help, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.
The Bulldogs outhustled the Altas in all departments to pick up their first victory, banking on the all-around efforts of Bryan Bagunas, Angelo Almendres and Madzlan Gampong.
Bagunas spearheaded NU with 24 points highlighted by 19 kills, Almendres added 13 points and Gampong chipped in 11 points including three blocks.
It was a battle of two collegiate champions but the reigning UAAP titlists Bulldogs emerged more agile than NCAA defending champions Altas.
Apart from dominating Perpetual in attacks (48-41), the Bulldogs posted more blocks (16-13) and service aces (6-1).
NU, which finished fourth last season, had a chance to close it out early in the third set, but Perpetual briefly regained its steam to extend the match, only to fizzle out when the Bulldogs mounted another offensive challenge in the fourth frame.
(Kristel Satumbaga)