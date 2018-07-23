PSL: Petron vs F2 Logistics

Powerhouse Petron and formidable F2 Logistics made quick work of their respective semifinal rivals on Saturday night to forge another blockbuster best-of-three finals for the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference title at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.



Veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and promising Sisi Rondina led a balanced attack with nine points each while the rest of the Blaze Spikers did their fair share on the defensive end on the way to a comprehensive 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Smart-Giga Hitters.

In the other game, the Cargo Movers put an end to former champion Cignal HD Spikers’ title-retention bid with their equally solid 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win in the other semis pairing.

Ara Galang led all scorers with 12 points while Majoy Baron added nine points for F2 Logistics. (Jerome Lagunzad)

