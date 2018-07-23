PVL: FEU upends St. Benilde

Far Eastern University displayed its composure after squandering an early two-set lead to defeat College of St. Benilde, 25-19, 32-30, 15-25, 24-26, 15-4, yesterday in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Despite failing to close out the game early in the third and fourth sets, the Lady Tamaraws seized control of the deciding fifth frame to pick up their first victory.

Celine Domingo led with 14 points including 12 attacks, even as Jerrili Malabanan and Lycha Ebon chipped in 11 points apiece for FEU.

Jeanette Villareal also provided ample support to the Lady Tamaraws by contributing 10 points including two blocks and two service aces.

Earlier, National University and St. Benilde made their respective title bids felt in the men’s division by overpowering their rivals.

The Bulldogs, which finished fourth last year, downed the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, while the Blazers bested the San Beda Red Lions, 25-21, 15-25, 28-26, 27-25. (Kristel Satumbaga)

