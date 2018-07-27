MMA fighter happy to inspire youth

Being recognized as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world brings with it a lot of influence, perhaps even more so than athletes sometimes realize.

The willingness to use that influence for the good of others, is a special trait.

For ONE Championship bantamweight contender Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, his status has opened up many doors of opportunity, not just in his personal life, but also the chance to give back to the Filipino people who have supported him throughout his career.

Belingon and his brothers at the famed Team Lakay in Baguio City always relish opportunities to participate in activities in their local community, especially if that means working with the youth.

“We join outreach programs in Baguio City, which I particularly enjoy working with and encouraging youth to gravitate towards sports rather than to bad vices,” said Belingon.

“I remember when I first discovered martial arts and fell in love with it. It completely changed my life and led me down a path of continuous self-improvement. I want every kid to have that experience, to have that opportunity, especially the less fortunate. Falling into bad vices should be avoided because it ruins lives.”

One of the key values of martial arts, and one that it teaches in the early going, is compassion. Compassion is the concern for and the sufferings or misfortunes of others.

Belingon, who was raised from very humble beginnings, says compassion played a major role in his upbringing.

“Whenever I see the look in children’s eyes, the innocence, it gives me a sense of responsibility to protect that innocence and help teach them good values,” said Belingon.

