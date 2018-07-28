PNP, Ombudsman dispute UNTV title

Top seed Philippine National Police (PNP) and second-ranked Ombudsman dispute the 2nd UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off title as they clash in a winner-take-all match on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The PNP Responders, who completed a seven-game sweep of the elims, hope to use their massive 83-58 win over the Graft Busters in the elims as an added motivation in their 8:30 p.m. before an expected huge crowd.

It was Sept. Limbauan who struck hardest for the Responders with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Aside from Limbauan, the Graft Busters should also put clamps on Anthony Padua and Joey de Mesa who were doing great of late.

Padua and De Mesa combined for 35 points in the team’s 78-61drubbing of the Senate Sentinels in the semis.

Expect to lead the Graft Busters are Nikki Laure and lawyer Armando Sanchez, Jr.

The chosen charity of the champion team in the event put up by UNTV through its president and CEO Daniel Razon will receive R1 million. The runner-up gets R500,000.

“It’s our way of helping various charities,” said Razon, who expects an exciting end to the event for public servants.

The winner will join Armed Forces of the Philippines in the list of champion teams.

