Jed Madela complains of airport pilferage

Jed Madela took to social media to air disappointment over alleged stealing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) when they came home Wednesday following a stint at this year’s World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) where he acted as mentor for Team Philippines.

In a tweet, Madela shared how the “pasalubongs” of the Filipino delegates were stolen.

“Yes, we are back home! And we are happy! Except for one thing. Whoever broke into the luggages of our delegates and stole their “pasalubongs” for their families, shame on you,” the singer posted.

He added, “These kids barely have enough at tinabi nila pera nila para mabilhan nga pasalubong mga mahal nila sa buhay dito sa Pinas. Tapos nanakawin lang sa airport. Nakakahiya. I don’t know how these people can do such a heartless thing.”

The singer further revealed, “Bagahe ng ilang delegates sira na ang lock at madami na nawala sa mga laman.

“Ano kaya ang nasa isip ng mga magnanakaw na kumuha ng mga pasalubong ng mga delegates sa maleta nila? Gamit gamit na kaya nila ngayon? Di kaya sila nako-konsensya?”

Madela wished whoever stole the items “good luck” noting how the piece of news is now becoming the rounds of social media.

“Okay. So, the news is now picking up the story about what happened at the airport. Naku. Humanda na kayo dyan. Kung sino man kayo ang nagnakaw dun, good luck na lang sa inyo.” (Neil Ramos)

