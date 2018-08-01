Estanislao, Carlos top V. Verde tilt

Fifth ranked Daniel Estanislao toppled top seed Exequiel Jucutan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6, while No. 8 Macie Carlos upended fourth seed Kryshana Brazal, 6-3, 6-2, as they claimed the 16-and-under crowns in the PPS-PEPP Valle Verde Country Club National Age-Group tennis tournament at the VVCC tennis courts in Pasig City over the weekend.

Estanislao, one of the rising stars from Caloocan City, earlier beat Joewyn Pascua, Jester Ocio and Edgardo Angara then fought back from a second set meltdown in the final to hack out the victory.

Carlos, on the other hand, beat Chelsea Roque, 4-0, 4-1, Bliss Bayking (6-3, 6-1) and third ranked Justine Maneja (6-3, 6-1), before overpowering Brazal to complete her title romp in the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop and sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala.

No. 8 Ibarra Ortega also stunned top seed Vince EJ Tugade, 6-3, 7-5, while sixth ranked Carlyn Guarde repelled doubles partner No. 4 Danna Abad, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4, in the premier 18-U division of the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines, made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

“The string of reversals further underscored the level playing field with the lesser fancied bets gaining more and more grounds through hard work and their regular participation in the year-long, nationwide circuit,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Second seed Mica Emana also repulsed No. 1 Marielle Jarata, 6-4, 6-0, for the girls’ 12-U crown.

