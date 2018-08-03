WWE: Kane elected Knox County mayor

By Rafael Bandayrel

WWE Superstar Kane, also known as Glenn Jacobs, will be the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.



Following his razor-thin victory in the Republican party primary, Jacobs defeated Democrat Linda Haney easily. Jacobs will be running a county with a population of over 450,000.

Just after the polls closed, the former WWE champion quickly had the upper hand with a 2-1 lead over his opposition. In the end, Jacobs won the race by landslide with 16 thousands more votes.

Since announcing his candidacy in March 2017, Jacobs – who portrays a demonic character in the wrestling ring – has been making appearances in the WWE from time-to-time.

Jacobs competed in the WWE as recently as last month when he reunited with Daniel Bryan to reform the Team Hell No.

While Jacobs has not officially retired from pro wrestling, he promised that his priority would be running his post as soon as he is elected mayor.

“After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. I may still do a few special things [with WWE],” Jacobs told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t (be running) if not.”

“I’m sure some people will say that (I’m not focused) and some others will say that’s the coolest thing ever,” he added. “Again, you can’t make everyone happy. You just do what you can and that’s it … you’re always going to catch criticism no matter what you do.”

