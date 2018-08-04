4 drug suspects killed in shootouts

In a span of three days, four alleged drug peddlers were killed in Manila after they allegedly fought off lawmen in separate anti-illegal drug stings.

The latest fatalities were identified as Noel Cervantes and an alias “Athan” who were killed around 4 a.m. Thursday after they allegedly engaged operatives of Manila Police District Station 1 in a shootout along New Antipolo Street in Tondo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Novie Palatao, 27, was also shot by anti-narcotics policemen of MPD Station 3 on Guevarra Street.

The team hatched a buy-bust operation against Palatao after receiving reports about his alleged involvement in illegal drug trade.

However, Palatao reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots after sensing the sting. The cops retaliated, killing him on the spot. Earlier that day, Anthony Roque was also killed after he allegedly resisted arrest during a buy-bust operation in Tondo.

