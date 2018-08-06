Cops nab 8 lady ‘scammers’

- Home
Eight women who are said to be members of an alleged organized investment scam were finally arrested during a manhunt operation in Pangasinan.
Police Chief Superintendent Romulo E Sapitula, regional director, reported that the said group of organized investment scam recruits through electronic modes (Facebook and Urdaneta Buy and Sell) by offering target investors large interest per week if they invest money to the company without doing any physical service.
The latest victim of the syndicate was C&G dry goods in Brgy Camantiles, Urdaneta city.
But Sapitula said after tacitly monitoring active transactions online, the police then conducted manhunt operation which resulted in the arrest of eight personnel of the said organized investment scam identified as Hannah Christina E Marquez, Mhay Ann V. Lanuza, Aurelia N Marquez, Kristine Coleen Ada Martin, Haydie Marie ERamos, Janice E Dalusong, Richelle B Pangilinan and Camille Cyre Dela Cruz.
“Based on the investigation conducted, the mastermind of said organized investment scam were identified as Renato Gabiola, a former municipal Councilor of Sta Barbra, Pangasinan and his live-in partner, Sharmaine JunioCastillo aka “Shamee” of Bayambang, Pangasinan. Both masterminds are at large and nowhere to be found,’’ Sapitula added. (Mar T. Supnad)