Cops nab 8 lady ‘scammers’

Eight women who are said to be members of an alleged organized investment scam were finally ar­rested during a manhunt operation in Pangasinan.



Police Chief Superintendent Romulo E Sapitula, regional director, reported that the said group of organized in­vestment scam recruits through elec­tronic modes (Facebook and Urdaneta Buy and Sell) by offering target inves­tors large interest per week if they invest money to the company without doing any physical service.

The latest victim of the syndicate was C&G dry goods in Brgy Caman­tiles, Urdaneta city.

But Sapitula said after tacitly monitoring active transactions online, the police then conducted manhunt operation which resulted in the ar­rest of eight personnel of the said organized investment scam identified as Hannah Christina E Marquez, Mhay Ann V. Lanuza, Aurelia N Marquez, Kristine Coleen Ada Martin, Haydie Marie ERamos, Janice E Dalusong, Richelle B Pangilinan and Camille Cyre Dela Cruz.

“Based on the investigation con­ducted, the mastermind of said orga­nized investment scam were identified as Renato Gabiola, a former municipal Councilor of Sta Barbra, Pangasinan and his live-in partner, Sharmaine JunioCastillo aka “Shamee” of Bayam­bang, Pangasinan. Both masterminds are at large and nowhere to be found,’’ Sapitula added. (Mar T. Supnad)

