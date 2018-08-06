Golf tour kicks off Visayas swing Wednesday

- Home
The men of the Philippine Golf Tour gear up for another grueling southern campaign with a four-leg Visayan swing on tap beginning with the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge on Wednesday at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.
The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. will actually stage two events in the premier city in Western Visayas with Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club (Marapara) hosting the next stop for the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on Aug. 15-18.
The quaint Iloilo Golf and Country Club will next stage the event, the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, on Aug. 22-25 before the regional swing concludes at the Cebu Country Club for the ICTSI Cebu Invitational on Aug. 29-Sept. 1.
The PGTI and the sponsoring ICTSI revived the southern swing with a three-leg tour in Mindanao last June with three players sharing top honors.
Jobim Carlos, riding the crest of his breakthrough win at PGT Asia Riviera leg, won the Apo stop while American Nicolas Paez upstaged the local aces to snare the Del Monte diadem.
Young Korea Kim Joo Hyung, on the other hand, posted a record win at Pueblo de Oro, becoming the youngest player at 16 to win on the country’s premier circuit backed by BDO, KZG, Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Sharp, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and PLDT.
From the looks of things, the same unpredictable finishes loom in the Visayas tournaments with multi-titled Tony Lascuña out to snap a long spell along with a host of others, including reigning PGT Order of Merit champion Clyde Mondilla and veterans Elmer Salvador, Ferdie Aunzo, Frankie Miñoza and local hero Robert Pactolerin.