Kagawad faces carnap case

3 SHARES Share Tweet

TACURONG CITY, SULTAN KUDARAT – Police have filed carnapping charg­es against a village councilman and his three cohorts after they were collared by policemen who pursued them shortly after they stole a motorcycle in the downtown area here over the weekend.



Supt. Joefil Siason, Tacurong City police, identified the suspects as Mama Ungang Landap, 40, village councilor of Barangay Midpandacan, Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao; Musaiden Tayantis, 20, a resident of Pandag Maguindanao; Roco Mangudadatu, 30, Apbet Rajahbuayan, 35 both residents of Buluan, Maguindanao. Siason said the suspects were arrested by policemen after they stole a Honda XRM Motorcycle infront of VMC City College in Barangay Poblacion, this city. An alert security guard of the school immediately called for police assistance upon seeing the suspects who carted off the motorcycle. Responding police­men conducted hot pursuit and collared the suspects in Barangay Isabela, this city. When frisked by policemen, the suspects yielded a fragmentation grenade, and several grams of ‘shabu’.

(Joseph Jubelag)

Related

comments