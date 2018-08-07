Boracay main road completed in October

By BETHEENA UNITE

Boracay’s main road is expected to be completed in time for the island’s reopening in October, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar said.

Villar said that the ongoing improvement and rehabilitation of the five-kilometer Boracay Circumferential Road is now 40 percent complete. “We have started the pouring of concrete and installation of pipes along Cagban to Elizalde Compound. As of now, we are almost 40 percent complete,” Villar said.

The construction of the missing gap from Barangay Manoc-Manoc to Barangay Yapak which will complete the whole stretch of the circumferential road is also on track for completion based on the inspection, Villar said. “Now 60 percent completed, the construction of the missing gap, along the circumferential road, will facilitate travel around the famous Puka Beach,” he said.

A 204-lineal meter reinforced concrete pipe culvert at missing gap is also being constructed for better drainage facility. It will have five catchment basins, 22-lineal meter cross drain, and 130-lineal meter cut-off wall for installation of curb and gutter.

Expanding the narrow main road to an ideal 12-meter wide circumferential road was identified as the agency’s main task in the six-month rehabilitation of the world-famous island.

Villar reported that removal of illegally built structures and electric posts that obstruct the 12-meter wide road is under way.

“We have identified the Bulabog beach road network as an alternate route while the main road is being rehabilitated. This shall also serve as a logistics corridor wherein goods can be transported to and from Boracay Island, thus alleviating traffic congestion along the main road,” Villar said.

Prior to rehabilitation, “roads in the island are narrow due to road right-of-way violations, with structures closely built along national roads, resulting to carriageways being shared by both vehicles, pedestrians, and merchants,” according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

