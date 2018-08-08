PDEA agent gunned down in Cebu

CEBU CITY (PNA) – Another Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (Central Visayas) agent was ambushed in Carcar City, some 40 kilometers south here on Wednesday afternoon.

PDEA 7 spokesperson Leah Albiar identified the victim as Von Rian Tecson, who was killed by riding-in-tandem gunmen while on his way home inside his Ford Ranger at about 1 p.m.

Initial investigation said Tecson’s vehicle was blocked by a maroon Mitsubishi Pajero and was surrounded by two riding-in-tandem assailants, who peppered the victim and his driver with bullets. The driver, Arnulfo Bauyaban, survived the attack with only a leg wound.

Scene-of-the-Crime Operation investigators recovered at least 36 empty shells of different calibers at the ambush site, just about 100 meters from Tecson’s house in Barangay Perrelos.

Albiar said Tecson reported to the PDEA 7 office Wednesday morning to process his transfer papers to the PDEA 6 (Western Visayas) office.

Tecson was among the 91 PDEA 7 personnel who will exchange places with PDEA 6 agents after PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino ordered the swapping of personnel following the ambush-slay here of PDEA-7 deputy director for operations Baby Earl Rallos last July 27.

