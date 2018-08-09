Pasay barangay captain gunned down

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By DHEL NAZARIO

A barangay chief was gunned down Wednesday night by two motorcycle-riding armed men while he was sitting outside a barangay outpost in Pasay City.

Chairman Jovie Decena, 47, village chief of Barangay 28, residing at Toyo Compound Villaruel St., Pasay City, was declared dead on arrival at Pasay City General Hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

Investigation showed that the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Villaruel St. in Barangay 28 Zone 4, Pasay City.

According to barangay kagawad Federico Mandue, he was conversing with Decena outside the outpost when two armed masked men on board a motorcycle suddenly appeared and fired shots at Decena.

The suspects then sped off towards A. Luna St., Pasay City.

Mandue immediately asked for help to bring Decena to the nearest hospital.

The barangay kagawad said that Decena was on his second term as village chair and that several drug personalities were rounded up in their area during his stint.

Pasay City Police chief Senior Supt. Noel Flores has ordered an investigation on the killing, telling police to check all the CCTV footages.

Related

comments