Curry 8 shots behind leader

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Stephen Curry trailed the leaders by eight strokes after shooting a one over 71 on Thursday in the opening round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic.



The Golden State Warriors star, who is making his second appear­ance in the tournament in as many years, was tied for 106th place in the 154 player field.

He is well back of leaders Adam Long, Seth Reeves and Samuel Del Val at the Stonebrae course in Hayward, California. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

