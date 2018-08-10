EAC stuns SSC; SBU nips Letran

- Home
By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA
Winning is getting to be a good habit for Emilio Aguinaldo College.
The Generals notched their second straight win with an 89-85 win over the Mapua Cardinals yesterday in the NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.
Cameroonian big man Hamadou Laminou and Jess Bautista came through with double-double performances as the Generals improved to 2-4.
Their first win was a follow up to their 79-77 thriller over the San Sebastian Stags last week.
Meantime, defending champion San Beda outlasted archrival Letran in overtime, 80-76, to preserve its unbeaten record.
A split charity from Robert Bolick and an inside basket from Donald Tankoua gave the Red Lions a 78-76 upperhand with 41.8 ticks.
Bolick drained two more freethrows to seal San Beda’s fifth straight victory in as many games. He finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Letran fell to its second loss against four wins but remained at third behind Lyceum (7-0) and San Beda.
In other game, Arellano scuttled Jose Rizal University, 79-70, for 3-3.
Laminou pumped in 17 points and hauled 12 rebounds while Bautista fired 13 markers and grabbed 13 boards. The 6-foot-9 Laminou also made six blocks.
Jan Natividad unloaded 10 of his 12 points in the third period as the Generals closed in on at 63-60.
Back-to-back baskets from Philip Tampoc gave them a 70-68 lead with 7:33 left for good.
Mapua skidded near the bottom after absorbing its fifth loss in seven outings despite a 24-point explosion from Noah Lugo.
Warren Bonifacio had 15 points and 11 boards even as Laurenz Victoria added 11 markers in futile attempts for the Cardinals.
In juniors’ action, last year’s finalist Mapua survived EAC, 80-79, while JRU toppled Arellano, 79-64.
