MPBL: David stars as Risers clobber Capitals

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Bataan Risers leaned on the hot hands of ex-pro Gary David as they dumped the Quezon City Capitals, 101-68, in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Blue Eagle gym in Katipunan.

The 40-year-old David, a former member of the national team, erupted for 21 points on an impressive 8-of-11 shooting from the field highlighted by five triples to help steer the Risers to their fifth win in six outings.

The win enabled the Risers draw level once again with the Bulacan Kuyas.

The San Juan Knights remained on top with a 5-0 card.

Jeepy Faundo also delivered for the Risers with 12 points and six rebounds even as J-Jay Alejandro finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Capitals dropped near the bottom with a 1-4 card.

Head coach Jojo Lastimosa of Bataan is happy at what is team is achieving so far, but had reservations winning blowout games.

“I hate blowout games because it doesn’t teach us anything. We want hard-earned wins because the struggles give us a lot of lessons,” added Lastimosa.

Meanwhile, Reed Juntilla sizzled for 29 points aside from posting 11 rebounds and four assists as the Zamboanga Valientes thumped the Navotas Clutch, 89-78.

