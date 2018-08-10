Two billionaires: Self-made and heir

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

TANDEM – Highspeed had the honor and pleasure to have an informal chat with two billionaires. Department of Tranportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, both big assets of the Duterte administration.

Tugade is self-made, while Villar is heir to the family fortune. They wanted to meet the entertainment media, have an informal chat with them. It was arranged by colleague Lolit Solis, long-standing friend of the Villars. By the way, Art is President Digong’s schoolmate at San Beda College of Law.

The two Cabinet men work in tandem with the “Build Build Build” thrust of the President.

•

MISS UNIVERSE – Highspeed focused on Boracay, which Mark said would be much better, more beautiful, when it opens by October or November. Clean, safe, eco-friendly, with much better facilities. He was in Boracay recently.

Yes, by next year it’s the perfect possible venue for the Miss Universe beauty pageant. From Boracay, the beauties can easily hop to Cebu, Bohol, Davao, and other tourist spots in the South. They can “ignore” Manila, altogether.

•

ASIAD – Arthur proudly says that Clark, where he holds office, earns R1 billion (net) for the government every year. And that it has progressed by leaps and bounds the past two years.

He invited mediamen to see for themselves the progress of Clark. It’s not only an industrial city, but where one can work, live, play in healthy and safe environment. The master plan calls for 60 percent of the land is open space.

Guess, Clark can probably host an international sports events. No, not the Olympiad but Asiad. Or at least the Southeast Asian Games. With Clark as venue of an Asia-wide sports events, Manila can be spared crowd, traffic, and security problems.

Related

comments