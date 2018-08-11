Nadal stays on track with win over Cilic

TORONTO, Canada (AFP) – Rafael Nadal recovered from a slow start, overcoming Marin Cilic, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, as the Spaniard’s chase for a long-sought ATP Masters title on hardcourt heated up on Friday.

The world No. 1 reached the semifinals in Toronto and will next face Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat Robin Haase 6-3, 6-1.

Nadal last won a title at this level on cement in 2013.

Stefanos Tsitsipas saved two match points to beat defending champion Alexander Zverev in their quarterfinal contest 3-6, 7-6 (13/11), 6-4.

The Greek teenager, who turns 20 on Sunday’s final day, defeated his third straight top 10 opponent at the tournament after knocking out Dominic Thiem in the second round and 13-time major winner Novak Djokovic in the third.

Tsitsipas is the youngest player to post three top 10 wins at a single tournament since the 19-year-old Nadal at Monte Carlo in 2006.

Tsitsipas will next face Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal got caught on the back foot in the first set against Cilic, who took the opener on his fourth chance.

Nadal struck back in the second with a concluding break to square the match before taking victory with a break in the final game on his third match point after more than two hours.

Tsitsipas rallied from a set and 5-2 down to turn the tables on Zverev, who had been bidding for a fourth Masters 1000 title.

Tsitsipas broke in the ninth game of the second on the way into a tiebreaker, where he calmly converted on his fifth set point after saving two match points for the second-seeded Zverev.

