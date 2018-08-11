NBA Rumors: Clarkson headed to South Beach

By Rafael Bandayrel

It’s now unlikely for Cleveland Cavaliers spitfire Jordan Clarkson to play for Gilas Pilipinas at the Asian Games as the NBA did not clear him to join the competition, according to sources.

Clarkson has been in trade rumors recently, which could explain why he didn’t get the nod while Houston Rockets’ Zhou Qi was allowed to play for China.

Earlier this week, rumors regarding a potential deal between the Cavaliers and the Miami Heat began making its rounds across the internet.

The two parties are reportedly discussing a potential blockbuster that would send one of Dion Waiters or James Johnson along with star Hassan Whiteside to Cleveland in exchange for Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver, and Clarkson, according to Insiders from The Wright Report.

Clarkson being sent to Miami could be beneficial for Gilas as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra – who’s half Filipino by blood – is known to have a good partnership with national team officials.

If a Clarkson trade gets done immediately, he could still suit up for the Philippines in time for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

