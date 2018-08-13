  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Etheridge saves penalty in debut

    Neil Etheridge saved a penalty in his first-ever English Premier League appearance but it was not enough to prevent Cardiff City from absorbing a 2-0 defeat against home side Bournemouth in Satur­day’s season-opening match at the Vitality Stadium.

    Etheridge denied Callum Wilson of doubling Bournemouth’s lead in the 34th minute when he stopped the striker’s low drive from the spot, becoming the player since Al­lan McGregor of Hull City in 2013 to save a penalty in his Premier League debut.

    But the Philippine Azkals goalie and the rest of Cardiff City were forced to play for a tie after con­ceding a Ryan Fraser opener min­utes before the penalty save.

    Wilson eventually made up for his missed penalty during the sec­ond stoppage time, capitalizing on a weak Cardiff City defense at the pen­alty area with a low shot to the far post to seal Bournemouth’s victory.

    “Great to make my Premier League debut. Not the result we wanted, a lot of things to work on and a lot of positives to take out of the game,” Etheridge tweeted after the match.

    Etheridge fulfilled a lifelong dream of suiting up in one of the world’s biggest football leagues af­ter being denied of a chance during his role as a third-choice keeper of Fulham between 2008 to 2014.

    Cardiff City earned Premier League promotion last season af­ter finishing second in the English Football League Championship, the second-tier league of the English football system.

    The 28-year-old tries to get his first Premier League win next Sat­urday when Cardiff City hosts New­castle United, managed by former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez. (Jonas Terrado)

