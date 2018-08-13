Etheridge saves penalty in debut

- Home
Neil Etheridge saved a penalty in his first-ever English Premier League appearance but it was not enough to prevent Cardiff City from absorbing a 2-0 defeat against home side Bournemouth in Saturday’s season-opening match at the Vitality Stadium.
Etheridge denied Callum Wilson of doubling Bournemouth’s lead in the 34th minute when he stopped the striker’s low drive from the spot, becoming the player since Allan McGregor of Hull City in 2013 to save a penalty in his Premier League debut.
But the Philippine Azkals goalie and the rest of Cardiff City were forced to play for a tie after conceding a Ryan Fraser opener minutes before the penalty save.
Wilson eventually made up for his missed penalty during the second stoppage time, capitalizing on a weak Cardiff City defense at the penalty area with a low shot to the far post to seal Bournemouth’s victory.
“Great to make my Premier League debut. Not the result we wanted, a lot of things to work on and a lot of positives to take out of the game,” Etheridge tweeted after the match.
Etheridge fulfilled a lifelong dream of suiting up in one of the world’s biggest football leagues after being denied of a chance during his role as a third-choice keeper of Fulham between 2008 to 2014.
Cardiff City earned Premier League promotion last season after finishing second in the English Football League Championship, the second-tier league of the English football system.
The 28-year-old tries to get his first Premier League win next Saturday when Cardiff City hosts Newcastle United, managed by former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez. (Jonas Terrado)