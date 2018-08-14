Engineer crowned Mr. Philippines Grand International 2018

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

A 21-year-old engineering graduate was crowned Mr. Philippines Grand International 2018 at the inaugural pageant held in Quezon City early Sunday morning.

Kenneth B. Sadiang-abay, of General Santos City, bested 34 other male candidates for the major title in a contest that aims to help fight drug addiction.

During the final question-and-answer portion, Sadiang-abay was asked about his edge over the other candidates in the pageant. He answered: “I have the discipline and determination to prove my personality.”

It is the first time for Sadiang-abay to join a national pageant. He took up marine engineering at the Mindanao Polytechnic College.

Other winners were Junebrix Nuestro, of Rodriguez, Rizal, who won Mr Philippines National Universe. He succeeded Kenley Filarca, who is also the reigning Mr. National Universe Ambassador.

Then there’s Marcky Avellana Him, Taytay, Rizal, Mr. Philippines Tourism International; Marvin Valve, Ilocos Sur, Mr. Philippines Tourism Ambassador International; Nico Angelo dela Paz, Marikina City, Mr. Philippines Model of the World; and Clark Vhermel Bautista, San Mateo Rizal, Mr. Philippines Teen Universe.

First runner-up honors went to Diether Covey Dolinog; Francis John Crudo, 2nd runner-up; Emmanuel Calisin, 3rd runner-up; and Ephraim Paul Paran, 4th runner-up.

Nuestro, a student at STI College Dasmarinas, also won several special awards including Best In National Costume, Mr. Photogenic, Best In Formal Wear, and Mr. I-Skin Philippines.

Gareth Blanco, national director of the Mr. Philippines pageant, says that the male pageant also prides itself as a venue that focuses on human development, healthy body, and good character.

“Our contest will become a platform to resolve social, cultural and sexual differences, promote the welfare of the Filipino youth in discovering their talent, and foster camaraderie and peace among men,” Blanco says.

