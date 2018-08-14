Film on ‘seniors’ gets top prize at Cinemalaya 2018

By REGS PARUNGAO

“Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon (Waiting For Sunset),” a story about love, companionship, and forgiveness involving an unlikely trio – an unmarried elderly couple and the woman’s estranged husband – took home the Best Film plum at the 14th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival award nights held Aug. 12 at the Cultural Center of the Philipppines (CCP).

Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu, the film has “senior” actors Dante Rivero, Perla Bautista, and Menggie Cobarrubias playing lead.

Teresa (Perla) and Celso (Menggie) is a couple trying to survive their mundane elderly life. On the night of their anniversary, they received a phone call from her estranged husband Benedicto (Dante) who is ill and asking for care.

“Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon (Waiting For Sunset)” also won Best Screenplay (John Carlo Pacala), Best Cinematography (Neil Daza), and Best Production Design (Marielle Hizon) plums.

Che Espiritu clinched the Best Director trophy for the film “Pan de Salawal (The Sweet Taste Of Salted Bread and Undies).” The film also bagged the Special Jury Prize went, Best Original Musical Score award (Len Calvo) and Special Jury citations for the young actors in its cast, namely Miel Espinosa, JM Salvado.

Kenken Nuyda of “Liway” and “School Service” earned the same Special Jury Citation for outstanding performance. “Liway” by Kip Oebanda bagged the Audience Choice award in the full-length category “for its timely subject matter and for its writer-director who courageously opened himself up to share with others his very revealing past.”

Eddie Garcia was named Best Actor for his role in Benedict Mique’s “ML,” while Ai Ai Delas Alas grabbed the Best Actress award for her performance in Luisito Ignacio’s “School Service.”

Therese Malvar tied with herself winning Best Supporting Actress for her performances in two films: “School Service” and “Distance.”

Ketchup Eusebio won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Denise O’Hara’s “Mamang.”

Here is the complete list of winners in the Full-length and Short Film categories:

Netpac Citation, full-length: “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon”

Best feature film, full-length: “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon”

Best Director, full-length feature film: Che Espiritu for “Pan de Salawal”

Best Actor, full-length film: Eddie Garcia for “ML”

Best Actress, full-length film: Ai Ai delas Alas for “School Service”

Best Supporting Actor, full-length: Ketchup Eusebio for “Mamang”

Best Supporting Actress, full-length: Therese Malvar for “Distance” and “School Service”

Audience choice, short feature film: “Kiko”

Audience choice, full-length feature film: “Liway”

Best Sound, full-length feature film: “Musmos Na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma”

Best Original Music Score, full-length: “Pan de Salawal”

Best Editing, full-length feature film: “ML”

Best Production Design, full-length feature film: “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon”

Best Cinematography, full-length feature film: “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon”

Best Screenplay, full-length feature film: “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon”

Best Screenplay, short feature film: “Sa Saiyang Isla”

Netpac Citation, short feature film: “Sa Saiyang Isla”

Best Director, short feature film: Xeph Suarez for “Si Astri Maka si Tambulah”

Best Short Feature Film: “Jodilerks dela Cruz”

Special Jury Prize for Acting: Miel Espinosa, JM Salvado and Ken Ken Nuyad

Special Jury Award: “Pan de Salawal”

Special Jury Commendation: “Liway”

Nespresso Short Film Awards 2018

Best film: “SLN” by Brian Spencer Reyes

1st runner-up: “Braveheart” by Kevin Tuason

2nd runner-up: “Ako” by Jonel Revistual

