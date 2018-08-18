White as Pinay

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: Love yourself. It is important to stay positive because beauty comes from the i n s i d e out. – Jenn Proske

NO ORDINARY BEAUTY: “Pinay Beauty (She’s No White)” by Quantum Films is possibly the first locally produced film tackling Filipinas’ passion and fetish for becoming white as snow.

The film, by Jay Abello, redefines beauty as we know it, both in the literal and figurative sense. Performed by Chai Fonacier in the lead role of the brown, flat-nosed girl wanting to become white, the film reeks of irony and sarcasm, from where it draws much of its laughs and tears. It reminds us that external beauty can be costly it can be life-threatening, given the criminal circumstances surrounding the character of leading man Edgar Allan Guzman.

The film ignores the prettiness and sex appeal of internal beauty, however.

Frequent references to contemporary Philippine facts and figures add up to its connective appeal.

“Pinay Beauty” is one of eight films in on-going Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

WHITE OBSESSION: “Pinay Beauty (She’s No White)” tells of Annie’s obsession with becoming white in her dream to land the role of Snow White at Hong Kong Disneyland.

To give in to her wishes, her boyfriend (Edgar Allan) stops at nothing to please her. He succumbs to a loan shark, played menacingly by Tikoy Aguiluz.

The circumstances surrounding the pending cosmetic surgery and the loan about to expire add up to the film’s tension.

TALENTED CAST: Chai Fonacier is an awarded young actress. She has a Best Supporting Actress Luna for “Patay Na Si Hesus” and a similar award from SPEEd for “Respeto.”

Edgar Allan has proven his mark in comedy via “Ligo Na U, Here Na Me” and “Deadma Walking.”

THREE SISTERS: Kylie Padilla, Sanya Lopez, and Gabbi Garcia play sisters with magical powers Winona, Wilow, and Winslet in Sunday’s episode (Aug. 19) of “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko (GMA). Andre Paras plays their romantic interest.

Related

comments