Daniel Matsunaga, hindi tinakbuhan ang na-aksidente

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

NAGLABAS ng kanyang official statement ang Brazilian-Japanese model-turned-actor na si Daniel Matsunaga tungkol sa aksidente na nangyari noong nakaraang Aug. 19 sa Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City kung saan may nabundol siyang motorcycle rider.

Ayon kay Daniel, una raw ay hindi niya alam na may natamaan na pala siya ng kanyang sasakyan at nakokon­sensya raw siya sa pangyayaring iyon.

Humingi ng dasal si Daniel para sa mabilis na recovery ng taong nabangga niya.

Heto ang pinost niya sa FB:

“Thank you so much for your prayers.

“It was my first time to be involved in an ac­cident and the fact that it involved someone getting hurt was horrible. Even though every­thing was already resolved and kuya rider was discharged within that morn­ing, I wasn’t myself and I couldn’t eat or sleep because the events kept play­ing in my head.

“The thought of hurting someone or worse really got to me. I couldn’t stop thinking about it no matter what.

“I really appreciate all of you who took your time to say a prayer. I was able to rest up after I heard from kuya again and got assurance that he is ok and resting.

Dagdag pa niya, “I am very grate­ful to all the police and MMDA officers who extended their help and to God for His protection upon manong rider. The members of my church and family are all in prayers for you manong rider.

“I sincerely apologize for whatever inconvenience this accident has caused you and your family.”

