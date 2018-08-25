Palace to NFA: Act on weevil infestation

THE National Food Authority must take measures to prevent a repeat of the weevil infestation of its imported rice shipments, Mala­cañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque acknowledged that fumiga­tion of the rice imports was still “not a perfect excuse,” adding that authorities must ensure the next stocks would be free from pests.

“Ang sinasabi nila ay dahil nata­galan nga ibaba iyong mga bigas kaya nagkaroon ng bukbok pero kinakailangan talaga maiwasan itong mga pagyayaring ito,” Roque said.

“Ang ayaw nating mangyari, nandiyan na ngayon iyong bigas, binayaran na ng taumbayan, baka hindi pa kainin ng taumbayan, kasi sasabihin nila may bukbok ,” he added.

NFA discovered the infesta­tion of rice weevils in thousands of sacks of imported rice inside the vessel docked at the Subic Bay Freeport. The rainy weather reportedly hampered the unload­ing of the rice imported from Thailand, resulting to the weevil infestation.

The rice stocks, still in the custody of the suppliers, were reportedly being fumigated to remove the insects. The stocks would only be transported to NFA warehouses only after passing the government quarantine tests. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

