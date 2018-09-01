  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Beauty queen tells body shamers: Respect, accept, and celebrate

    Beauty queen tells body shamers: Respect, accept, and celebrate

    September 1, 2018 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:

     

    By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

     

    ZARA Carbonell, who will represent the country at the Miss Tourism Worldwide 2018 pageant in Indonesia on Sept. 9, has one message to body shamers: respect, accept and celebrate.

    “Everybody is worth re­specting and celebrating. In­stead of putting our energy in putting other people down, we should focus on celebrat­ing every end of our body so that we can accept and respect everyone else,” says Zara during the press send-off for the international pageant in Makati City, Tuesday.

    Joining Zara at the send-off party were her parents, her brother Wind, grandmother Zeny, relatives, and close friends.

    Asked if her pageant come­back was in preparation for bigger national pageants, Zara says: “I haven’t thought that far. But I am not closing any doors as to any opportu­nities that wil come.”

    The daughter of actor Cris Villanueva and former fashion model-turned-businesswom­an Zharine Marie Carbonell finished second runner-up at the Miss World Philip­pines 2017 pag­eant.

    Zara fin­ished Orga­nizational Commu­nication at De La Salle Uni­versity.

    Her career as a beauty queen started when she joined Bb. Colegio San Agustin-Makati where she won several awards and became one of the semifinalists. Then she won the titles Miss Teenager Universe-Philippines and World Miss University-Philippines.

    Zara was chosen by national director Derek Balois Padrilan to be the country’s delegate to the in­augural international competition.

    comments