Panel rules on impeach bid vs SC justices

THE House Committee on Justice yesterday declared as sufficient in form the impeachment complaints filed against Supreme Court Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo De Cas­tro and six of her SC associates.

The finding of sufficiency in form was supported by all 21 justice panel members who participated at the opening of the impeachment deliberations by the justice panel chaired by Mindoro Oriental Rep. Salvador Leachon.

While complainants Reps. Ed­cel Lagman and Gary Alejano were also present, both are not members of the justice panel and barred from voting.

At the same time, the justice panel chaired by Rep. Salvador Lea­chon consolidated the seven sepa­rate complaints filed by opposition solons charged on the basis of cul­pable violation of the Constitution.

Aside from De Castro, also fac­ing impeachment were Associate Justices Lucas Bersamin, Diosdado Peralta, Andres Reyes, Alexander Gesmundo, Noel Tijam, and Fran­cis Jardeleza. (Ben Rosario)

