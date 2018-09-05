Panel rules on impeach bid vs SC justices

- Home
THE House Committee on Justice yesterday declared as sufficient in form the impeachment complaints filed against Supreme Court Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro and six of her SC associates.
The finding of sufficiency in form was supported by all 21 justice panel members who participated at the opening of the impeachment deliberations by the justice panel chaired by Mindoro Oriental Rep. Salvador Leachon.
While complainants Reps. Edcel Lagman and Gary Alejano were also present, both are not members of the justice panel and barred from voting.
At the same time, the justice panel chaired by Rep. Salvador Leachon consolidated the seven separate complaints filed by opposition solons charged on the basis of culpable violation of the Constitution.
Aside from De Castro, also facing impeachment were Associate Justices Lucas Bersamin, Diosdado Peralta, Andres Reyes, Alexander Gesmundo, Noel Tijam, and Francis Jardeleza. (Ben Rosario)