CEU eyes hot start in UCBL

Multi-titled Centro Escolar University knows the danger of facing a “home” team but it’s still hoping it can start its title drive in grand fashion when it battles Olivarez College today in the opening of the 3rd Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) at the Sea Lions gym in Parañaque City.

Though will be playing at enemy’s territory, the Scorpions are still fully motivated in their 1 p.m. showdown with the Sea Lions.

The Scorpions won the inaugural championship at the expense of the Sea Lions.

Even veteran CEU coach Derrick Pumaren is likewise excited with the challenge of leading the Scorpions back on top after losing to Colegio de San Lorenzo last year.

“Even if I’ve been here (basketball) for more than 30 years, I still have the fire and I’m up for the task,” said Pumaren.

Clashing in the other game of the event to be aired on ESPN5 and AkysonTV (every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) are Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas and Lyceum Batangas.

Gametime is at 3 p.m. with the Dolphins going for a grand debut.

PCU-D is one of two newcomers in the tournament backed by CafeFrance, Yakult, Gerry’s Grill, Hapee Toothpaste, MaxSell Power Tool and Tough Mama Home and Kitchen Appliances, Tanduay Athletics and Toyota Motor Philippines.

The other provincial team is St. Joseph College of Sta. Maria which debuts against Diliman on Monday.

A simple opening ceremony is scheduled at 12 noon.

