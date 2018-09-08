Php20.4-M shabu seized from drug ring member

By ERMAR. EDERA

THE Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) seized Thursday around Php20.4 million worth of suspected shabu from an alleged drug syndicate member during a buy-bust operation at a hotel in Malate, Manila.

DEG director Chief Superintendent Albert Ignatius Ferro said his men arrested Rey Tomawis, 25, allegedly a dealer of a drug syndicate for almost two years.

Police said PNP-DEG members conducted a drug sting against a certain “Rex” but he was not the one who appeared during the transaction in a room of the hotel at the corner of Mabini Street and Quirino Avenue at around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities said they were not surprised when Tomawis was sent instead since they know it is the modus of big-time drug pushers to send someone to do the actual deal to evade arrest when a buy-bust operation happens.

Police believed Tomawis was only a courier. They are still looking for alias Rex believed to be a drug bigwig operating in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Seized from the suspect were three kilos of shabu with a street value of Php20.4 million, according to PNP-DEG report.

Tomawis was brought to Camp Crame for documentation. Drug charges are being readied against him.

