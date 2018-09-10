PH netters do good in Malaysia

4 SHARES Share Tweet

Rupert Ohrelle Tortal and Brent Signmond Cortes defeated John David Velez and Rainier Angelo Selmar, 6-4, 6-0, in the all-Filipino boys’ doubles finals of the 13th Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 14-Under Series held at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association Centre hard courts in Kuching City, Malay­sia on Saturday.



The girls’ doubles title went to Fili­pino Alexa Joy Milliam and Filipino-Sin­gaporean Tamryn Brown, who scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the third-seeded Malaysian pair of Lim Lim Zan Ning and Brittany Jing Yu Michael Tiang in their championship match.

Meanwhile, Tortal and Velez downed their respective opponents to arrange another all-Filipino show­down in the singles final.

The second-seeded Tortal, a na­tive of Surigao City, outplayed third pick Malaysian Muhammad Zhahin Lelyas Kamarul Zaman, 6-2, 7-5, in the first semifinal match.

The Davao City-born Velez, on the other hand, stunned Malaysian Lin En Tan, 6-1, 6-2, in their Final Four duel.

Tan, the tournament top seed, and Zaman will meet in the battle for third place.

In the girls’ singles category, Mil­liam pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 upset win over third seed Malaysian Sze Xuan Lim, to advance in the final against second-seeded Lim Lim Zan Ning.

Lim LZN demolished fourth pick Thai Pimmada Lim, 6-0, 6-0, in the other semifinal match. (PNA)

Related

comments