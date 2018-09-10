Skids end in MPBL

The Makati Skyscrapers and the Quezon City Capitals snapped their respective two-game skids after beating separate foes on Saturday in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena.



The Skyscrapers hammered down the Marikina Shoemasters, 90-71, for their fifth win in eight outings while the Capitals dispatched the Valenzuela CDO Idol Cheesedog, 76-72, to improve their tally to 2-4.

Cedric Ablaza posted a double-double effort of 22 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Isip and Gio Lasquety combined for 25 points for the Skyscrapers. (Kristel Satumbaga)

