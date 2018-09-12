3 Taiwanese, Filipina nabbed while transporting ‘shabu’

6 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE Taiwanese men and a Filipina were arrested by joint operating units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) after they yielded 10 sacks of unknown chemicals and 22 30-liter gallons of liquid substances believed as recipes in manufacturing methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in Infanta, Quezon Tuesday morning.

Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza, regional director of the Calabrzon Police Regional Office (PRO-4A), identified the arrested suspects as Jhuo Tian-You, Ching-Huang Lin and Lin Ching-Weng, all Taiwanese; and Kimberly de Vera, lega age.

Joint operatives of the PNP’s Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), Maritime Group (MG), Infanta Municipal Police Station and PDEA-4A arrested the suspects around 4 a.m. while they were aboard a motorized boat along the shoreline of Barangay Dinahican.

Carranza said the intelligence-driven operation was the result of months-long surveillance by the coordinated units against the suspects.

Police said they received information that the group would be transporting drug chemicals and substances on the said time and date in the shoreline of Infanta, a known drop-off point of illegal drug shipments. An operation was immediately arranged which eventually resulted to the apprehension of the suspects.

One of the suspects, De Vera, claimed that she has no knowledge of the illegal drug activities of the group. She said she is currently in a relationship with one of the three Taiwanese men, You, whom she met about a month ago through social media.

Authorities previously revealed that one of the modus operandi of foreign drug groups include being in a relationship with locals in the Philippines in exchange of big sum to easily avoid suspicions. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

Related

comments