NDRRMC on blue alert

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operations Center is now on blue alert status as it continues to monitor weather updates as well as the preparations for tropical depression “Neneng” and typhoon “Mangkhut.”
The blue alert status was raised at 5 p.m. on Monday as the NDRRMC convened in preparation for Mangkhut.
NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad presided over the meeting attended by Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Hope V. Hervilla and representatives from partner agencies and organizations.
Regional DRRM Councils 1, 2, 3, 4-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon are), 4-B (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), 8, 10, 11, and 12 also joined the meeting via videoconference.
PAGASA presented updates on the current weather systems being monitored.
Residents living near river channels and in flood and landslide prone areas were advised to take precautionary measures as necessary. Fisherfolk and residents with small seacraft were advised not to venture out over the seaboard of Batanes.
The national DRRM council through the national DRRM operations center is closely monitoring the weather systems affecting the country. Regional DRRM councils concerned have issued advisories and warnings among Local Government Units which may be affected to undertake necessary precautions as early as possible.
The Cagayan Valley Region in particular has ensured the implementation of No Sail and No Fishing Zone in preparation for the effects of the typhoon. (Francis T. Wakefield)