NDRRMC on blue alert

THE National Disaster Risk Re­duction and Management Council Operations Center is now on blue alert status as it continues to moni­tor weather updates as well as the preparations for tropical depression “Neneng” and typhoon “Mang­khut.”

The blue alert status was raised at 5 p.m. on Monday as the NDRRMC convened in preparation for Mangkhut.

NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administra­tor Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad presided over the meeting attended by Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Hope V. Hervilla and representatives from part­ner agencies and organizations.

Regional DRRM Councils 1, 2, 3, 4-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon are), 4-B (Min­doro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), 8, 10, 11, and 12 also joined the meeting via videocon­ference.

PAGASA presented updates on the current weather systems being monitored.

Residents living near river chan­nels and in flood and landslide prone areas were advised to take precautionary measures as neces­sary. Fisherfolk and residents with small seacraft were advised not to venture out over the seaboard of Batanes.

The national DRRM council through the national DRRM opera­tions center is closely monitoring the weather systems affecting the country. Regional DRRM councils concerned have issued advisories and warnings among Local Gov­ernment Units which may be af­fected to undertake necessary pre­cautions as early as possible.

The Cagayan Valley Region in particular has ensured the imple­mentation of No Sail and No Fish­ing Zone in preparation for the effects of the typhoon. (Francis T. Wakefield)

