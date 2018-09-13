Php4.4-M shabu seized from ‘ninja cop’s’ runner

POLICE operatives seized Tuesday night around Php4.4 million worth of suspected shabu from a suspected drug runner of a “ninja cop” in an entrapment in Sampaloc, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Amelita Sabino, alleged drug runner of dismissed Police Officer 2 (PO2) Jolly Lapuz Aliangan, previously assigned to the Regional Anti-Illegal Drugs (RAID) Division of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Aliangan has been detained at the Manila City Jail since May 2016 for drug charges and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Investigation showed that joint operatives of Manila Police District (MPD), NCRPO, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted a buy-bust operation inside a compound on Palawan Street corner Visayan Street in Sampaloc at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Sabino sold seven packs of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer which led to her arrest.

Recovered from the suspect were seven large packs containing suspected shabu estimated to weigh around 650 grams and R800,000 cash used as marked money.

According to Manila police director Supt. Rolando Anduyan, Sabino’s arrest confirmed that Aliangan is still involved in drug trafficking activities in Metro Manila and Calabarzon. (Erma Edera)

