Police bust big-time fake title syndicate

2 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, Imus City, Cavite – Police busted a fake land title and deeds syndicate in this province with the arrest of five suspected members in an entrapment operation in Barangay Maharlika West, Tagaytay City Monday.

Police Regional Office Calabarzon director Chief Supt. Edward Carranza personally visited the Tagaytay City Police Station, where the five suspects are now detained, to supervise the filing of cases of large scale estafa and falsification of public documents against them. Carranza also called for the other victims of the big-time syndicate to also file charges against the suspects.

Senior Supt. Willian Segun, Cavite Police Provincial director, commended the operating team, led by city chief of police Supt. Elmer Decena, “for a job well done.”

Decena identified the suspects as Gerardo Matuod Trinidad, 58, of Phase 1, Barangay Bagtas, Tanza, Cavite; Aireen Celis Tan, 52, of Merced St., Barangay 683, Paco, Manila; Rochel Cristobal Alcantara, 49, of Balagtas St., Balagtas Royal Mansion, Barangay 2, Pasay City; Michael Cadorniga Sarabosing, 34, of Arellano St., San Agustin, Malabon City; and William Gonzales Pineda, 48, of M. Natividad St., Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Decena said the suspects were apprehended during an entrapment operation inside the Bag of Beans Coffee Shop at Robinson Supermarket in Barangay Maharlika West.

Decena said the entrapment operation was launched when victims Ester Mariano Rosales, 68, a widow, resident of Gen. Lizardo St., 28th Ave., Quezon City; and n Yoshihisa Tsujimoto, 46, of 7272 J. Victor St., Barangay Pio del Pilar, Pasong Tamo, Makati City, decided to seek assistance after they had paid at least R80 million to the suspects as initial payment for the land titles and deeds of eight parcels of land which turned out to be fake. (Anthony Giron and PNA)

Related

comments