2 students yield P200K marijuana

By MINKA TIANGCO

Police recovered about R200,000 worth of suspected marijuana from two students, one of them a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawad, in Caloocan City on Saturday morning.

Police identified the suspects as Mariel Catoltol, 22, SK kagawad of Barangay 119 and resident of 2nd Street, 4th Avenue, Caloocan City; and Wilrose Borromeo, 20, of A. Mabini Street, Barangay 22, Caloocan City.

The suspects were not included in the police’s drug watch list.

Caloocan City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives conducted the entrapment operation on A. Mabini Street in Barangay 22 at about 11:45 a.m.

Investigation showed that a poseur-buyer bought marijuana rolled in cling wrap worth R500 from the suspects. This led to their arrest.

Police seized eight bundles of suspected marijuana from the two suspects.

The duo will be charged with violation of Republic 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, police said.

