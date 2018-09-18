11 areas in Pangasinan under water

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan – The sun has shone since Sunday, but flooding remains in nine municipali­ties and two cities in this province, the governor said Monday.

Gov. Amado “Pogi” Espino III said flooding of up to four feet in height continues to torment residents of the towns of Alcala, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Calasiao, Burgos, Bin­maley, Bayambang, Tayug, and Bautista; and the cities of Dagupan and San Carlos.

“I’ve directed rescue and relief operations from coastal areas to danger zones along Agno River and its tributaries,” Espino said, noting how rainwater has accumulated in low-lying areas even after typhoon “Ompong’s” rains had gone.

Although there has been improved weather condition and a steady de­crease in the water level decrease at San Roque Dam, the governor still called on all Pangasinenses to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of one another.

There are 35 towns and cities which reported an evacuation of residents in high-risk areas, totaling 6,109 families or 20,944 individu­als.

The governor expressed satisfac­tion that no fatality related to the typhoon has been reported in the province Monday.

Due to the flooding, he has declared localized suspension of classes for Tuesday, Sept. 18, which will be decided on by local authori­ties in consultation with school ad­ministrators.

In Dagupan City, certain business centers were also flooded, limit­ing vehicles from passing through inundated streets.

These flooded streets not recom­mended for light vehicles are: Traffic Jollibee Junction; M.H. Del Pilar; Per­ez-Mayombo Intersection; Mayombo District Victory Liner to Puregold; AB Fernandez Avenue-CSI; AB Fer­nandez West; Galvan Street; Nueva Street; Gomez Street; Calimlim Street; Zamora St. John to UL; Rizal Extension; Guilig to Malued; Tapuac YMCA; Rivera-Rizal Intersection; and ABF Burgos Intersection.

