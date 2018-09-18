UCBL: TIP, Olivarez College book second wins

Games Thursday: (Olivarez College)

12 noon – SJCB vs PCU-Dasmariñas

2 p.m. – Diliman vs CEU

Technological Institute of the Philippines and Olivarez College posted second straight wins after routing separate foes in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 3 yesterday.



The Engineers needed a huge second half effort to beat Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 77-54, while the Sea Lions pummeled Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 80-64, in front of their cheering schoolmates at the Olivarez College in Parañaque City.

Senegal’s Papa Ndiaye pounded his way to finish with 20 points and 14 rebounds, but it was the trio of Bryan Santos, John Raphael Seña and Russell Tan who powered TIP’s second half onslaught.

Bryan Santos scored all but two of his 17 points in the last two quarters to go with six boards, Seña produced nine points in the payoff period, while Tan also had 12 markers and dished out nine assists for the Engineers.

“I’m happy that they maintained their composure in the second half,” said TIP coach Potit de Vera. “Nagulat na ako na malaki na pala ang lamang.”

Lawrence Paolo Castro had 18 points, Lawrence Uduba chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds while Elie Yani and Mavrick Saguiguit each tossed in 10 markers as Olivarez erected a 42-29 halftime lead and never looked back.

The Pirates were leading 40-37, midway in the third canto when the Engineers outscored their Batangas City-based foes, 40-14, in the final 15 minutes of second half to prevail.

“Things to improve on is still decision making, defensive awareness, especially on the ball defense namin, to name a few. Very significant, if we want to make it to the championship pagdating sa dulo ng laban na ito,” said De Vera.

Rommel Saliente had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Emmanuel Oliver Tagle was the other LPU-Batangas player in twin digits with 11 points.

The Pirates and the Dolphins fell at 0-2.

The scores:

First Game

TIP (77) – Ndiaye 20, Santos B. 17, Seña 12, Tan 12, Soriano 9, Versoza 5, Ramos 2, Palisoc 0, Jimenez 0, Navarro 0, Ramilo 0.

LPU-Batangas (54) – Saliente 18, Tagle 11, Castro 7, Clarion 5, Lapasaran 5, Mulunda 4, Alamo 3, Villegas 1, Macias 0, Mesina 0, Villanueva 0.

Quarterscores: 11-16, 28-32, 51-43, 77-54

Second Game

Olivarez (80) – Castro 18, Uduba 14, Yani 10, Saguiguit 10, Geronimo 9, Santos 8, De Leon 7, Lalata 2, Almajeda 1, Begaso 1, Siegue 0, Rocero 0, Terania 0, Completo 0.

PCU-Dasmariñas (64) – Remolacio 19, Mulamba 14, Diez 6, Austria 6, Piedad 5, Mangadan 4, Liza 4, Peralta 4, Daitol 2, Frias 0, Palomo 0, Ordiz 0, Baccol 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 42-29, 63-46. 80-64

