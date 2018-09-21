Manila announces road closures, traffic rerouting

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By ERMA EDERA

THE Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit has announced road closures and re-routing of vehicles in various parts of Manila in line with commemoration of the 46th anniversary of former President Marcos’s declaration of martial law on Sept. 21.

The stretch of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak to Pres. Quirino; eastbound lane of T.M. Kalaw from Ma. Orosa to Taft Ave; eastbound and westbound lanes of T.M. Kalaw from M.H. del Pilar to Roxas Boulevard and United Nations Avenue corner Roxas Boulevard Service Road are closed starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Vehicles coming from northern part of Manila intending to utilize the stretch of Roxas Boulevard southbound lane coming from Delpan Bridge-Pier Zone shall turn left to P. Burgos to point of destination.

All vehicles utilizing westbound lane of T.M Kalaw going to Roxas Boulevard shall turn left to MH del Pilar to point of destination.

Those coming from Mabini St. utilizing eastbound lane of T.M. Kalaw going to Taft Ave. shall turn left to MA. Orosa to point of destination.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from southern part of Manila utilizing northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn right to Pres. Quirino to point of destination.

All cargo trucks traveling Osmeña Highway must turn right to Pres. Quirino Avenue, straight ahead to Nagtahan, A.H. Lacson, Yuseco St., crossing Jose Abad Santos straight to Raxabago, Capulong to point of destinations.

While cargo trucks intending to utilize southbound truck route coming from pier area shall take the northbound of R-10, then turn right to Capulong straight to Yuseco St. to A.H. Lacson Ave. to point of destination.

Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit also advised the motorists and commuters to expect heavy traffic and to take alternate routes.

Related

comments