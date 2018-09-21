New low pressure area spotted

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geo­physical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitor­ing a new low pressure area (LPA) east of the country that may develop into a tropical cyclone by weekend.

PAGASA weather specialist Gener Quitlong said the LPA, which was formed inside the prevailing inter­tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), remains outside the country’s area of responsibility as of Thursday.

It was estimated at 2,345 kilo­meters (km) east of Mindanao on Thursday morning.

Quitlong said the LPA may enter the Philippine area of responsibil­ity by Friday or Saturday and has a chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. Should it become a tropical depression inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be given the name “Paeng.” (Ellalyn Ruiz)

