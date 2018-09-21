New low pressure area spotted

- Home
THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) east of the country that may develop into a tropical cyclone by weekend.
PAGASA weather specialist Gener Quitlong said the LPA, which was formed inside the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), remains outside the country’s area of responsibility as of Thursday.
It was estimated at 2,345 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao on Thursday morning.
Quitlong said the LPA may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday or Saturday and has a chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. Should it become a tropical depression inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be given the name “Paeng.” (Ellalyn Ruiz)