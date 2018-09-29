World Cup nat’l finals on today at Coronado

The 2018 Bowling World Cup national finals unwraps today at Coronado Lanes (Starlanes) with 80 men’s bowlers vying for the crown and the right to represent the Philippines in the 54th international event in Sam’s Town center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 4-11.



Four BWC international final veterans – RJ Bautista, Raoul Miranda, Paulo Valdez and Jeff Carabeo – lead the contenders who will play 12 games starting at 10 a.m.

With their scores carried over, the top 34 will advance to the second day of action on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Superbowl. They will play another 12 games with the top eight finishers based on their total pinfalls qualifying for the quarterfinal, semifinal and final action slated on Friday, Oct. 5 at Paeng’s Eastwood Bowl.

Tomorrow, 44 lady pintopplers led by multi-titled Liza del Rosario will open their bid for the national crown and the right to carry the Philippine colors in Las Vegas starting at 10 a.m. also at Coronado Lanes.

The top 34 will play another 10 games at Superbowl on Wednesday to determine the top eight who will advance to the final day of competition on Friday at Paeng’s Eastwood Bowl.

Defending world women’s champion Krizziah Tabora of the Philippines failed to join the local eliminations because she’s on medical leave.

But Del Rosario, BWC international final runnerup in 2001 in Pattaya, Thailand and also international final bidder in Singapore in 2004, Russia in 2007, Melaka, Malaysia in 2009, Wroclaw, Poland in 2014 and Las Vegas in 2015, will go for another international stint together with Mades Arles who made it to the 2013 event in Siburyak, Russia.

Four Filipinos led by legendary Paeng Nepomuceno have so far captured the international BWC plum. Nepomuceno has distinguished himself for being the only four-time world men’s champion.

The other Filipino BWC world titlists are Lita dela Rosa, Bong Coo and Tabora.

