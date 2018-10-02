Pirates seek semis bonus vs Mapua

By Kristel Satumbaga

Lyceum tries to secure one of two twice-to-beat advantages in the semis as it goes for its 14th win while Arellano tries to keep its own semis bid going when they face separate rivals today in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Pirates square off with the Mapua Cardinals at 4 p.m. while the Chiefs collide with the already eliminated Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals at 2 p.m.

Lyceum and San Beda have already clinched semis berth owing to their impressive 13-1 records.

Reigning Most Valuable Player CJ Perez, Jaycee Marcelino and Mike Nzesseu are expected to lead Lyceum’s lethal attack with support likely to come from Reymar Caduyac and MJ Ayaay after finishing in twin figures the last time.

The Cardinals are toting a 4-10 mark.

Sporting a 4-9 card at sixth place, Arellano faces a must-win situation as a loss will boot them out of semifinal contention.

The Chiefs are also determined to end their four-game slide and erase the stigma of a crushing 113-79 defeat to the Pirates last Thursday.

Arellano’s interim coach Junji Ablan will continue to rely on Michael Cañete and Adrian Alban in leading the squad, but the Chiefs need to play as one solid unit to keep their semis bid alive.

Though already out of the semis picture with a 3-11 mark, EAC is expected to ride the momentum of a 69-67 upset win over College of St. Benilde last Friday that snapped its seven-game slide.

JP Maguilano, Hamadou Laminou and Jerome Garcia will continue to fuel the Generals as they try to win as many matches as they can so they can end their campaign positively.

