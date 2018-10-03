SDSC tops U-18 volley tilt

St. Dominic Savio College in Caloocan City defeated Muntinlupa Volleyball Club and claimed the 2nd PVF-Tanduay Athletics Under-18 Girls Championship held over the weekend at the Tanduay Athletics Center in Taguig City.



A total of 12 teams participated in the event, including Infanta National High School in Infanta, Harell Integrated School and St. Thomas More Academy of Bacoor, GMA.

Other teams who saw action were Sapang Palay Volleyball Club, Parañaque Volleyball Club, Balanga Volleyball Club, Stalwarts Volleyball Club and Hope Integrated School.

The event was backed by tycoon Lucio “Bong” Tan, Jr. and organized by the Cantada family led by Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) president Edgardo ‘Tito Boy’ Cantada and supported by Tanduay Athletics.

