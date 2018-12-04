Imelda’s charity

1 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST A THOUGHT: We are healthy only to the extent that our ideas are humane. – Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.

* * *

ACTS OF CHARITY: Where performing acts of charity is concerned, Imelda Papin stands second to none.

Few artists can match her dedication and concern for others.

The veteran singer-actress is well known for her helping hand, especially, in times of need. Not a few people from media, her former constituents in Camarines Sur, where she twice served as vice-governor, can attest to this.

Imelda credits her staying power in the entertainment industry to this mission of hers. She believes God is using her as an instrument to help people.

* * *

HEALTH AND WEALTH: The Jukebox Queen’s latest endorsement is in line with her advocacy to help.

In promoting health supplement Imuregen, she hopes to inspire people to earn extra income through sheer networking.

Imelda says taking the food supplement has helped relieve her of a recurring headache.

“I went to my doctors. I went through MRI, was cleared, but the headaches remained.’’

Susan Barlin, head of Forever Healthy Products, says the food supplement helps in immunity regeneration. Dietary nucleotides, she says, provide a wide range of health benefits. Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA.

The human body needs millions of these, Barlin says. Such innovation protects the body’s immune system and cells against free radicals, causing cancer and other illnesses.

* * *

RUNNING FOR VICE-GOVERNOR: Imelda is running again for vice-governor of Camsur in the 2019 elections. Her governor is Miguel Villafuerte.

She is also the current president of Actors’ Guild of the Philippines with a membership of over 1,000.

Less than two years on the job, Imelda has launched a number of well-meaning projects for the Guild, among them a sportsfest, fundraising concerts, health card for members, etc.

Related

comments