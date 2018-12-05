ONE Championship: Yabo finds inspiration from his newborn baby

Filipino standout Jimmy “The Silencer” Yabo is more motivated than ever to perform to the best of his abilities with the birth of his newborn son.

Born last 12 November, Jhael Kaleb Yabo is the latest addition to the family of the 37-year-old Cebu City native.

Yabo cannot contain the happiness that he is feeling with the arrival of his youngest, but quite similar to his professional mixed martial arts career, he admitted that raising his new son properly will also pose a challenge.

“Jhael is a huge blessing for our us. I am out of words as to how I will describe my happiness. This is another meaningful moment in my life. I hope and pray that I can be a good role model to him and to his siblings,” he said.

“My goal is to be a good provider, teacher, and a good role model to my family. I will be the best father that I can be.”

According to Yabo, providing for his family needs on a daily basis and giving them a better life have always been his main priority.

“There is more responsibility now as a father and as an athlete, and I’m happy to accept it,” he stated.

With the birth of Jhael, the former Philippine National Taekwondo Champion finds an extra sense of responsibility he brings into training with, as well as an added dose of motivation.

“It has given me more motivation to work harder and to perform better. I know I’m not just fighting for myself everytime I compete. Now, I must give a little bit more because there’s a new family member that I want to be proud of me,” he expressed.

Yabo made his return to action after an 11-month layoff last November, squaring off with Indonesian-Dutch dynamo Anthony “The Archangel” Engelen in a 72-kilogram catchweight contest at ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM.

However, he was submitted by Engelen in the bout’s opening round via rear-naked choke, waving the white flag at the 2:35 mark.

Although he fell short in his only match this 2018, Yabo remains optimistic that he could place himself back on the winning track.

“I still believe that I have a great career ahead of me. These challenges have continuously improved me as an athlete. I’m looking forward to having a busy 2019,” he declared.

“I’m a very positive person, and I know that I can get back to my winning ways. I have big dreams for myself as a competitor and as a father. Every lesson that I’ve learned will inch me closer on reaching those dreams.”

