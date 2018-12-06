Ateneo IX blanks NU, wins crown

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ateneo blanked National University, 2-0, and captured the UAAP juniors baseball title Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.



The Blue Eaglets won the best-of-three series, 2-0, with pitcher Zach Urbina winning the Finals MVP.

Other Ateneo individual awardees were first base Matthew San Juan (Most Runs Batted In), second base Dax Fabella (Most Home Runs) and center field Marcel Guzman (Most Stolen Bases).

The Eaglets lost to the Bullpups twice in the short double-round eliminations, but emerged victorious in the games that mattered.

Ateneo won last Saturday’s championship opener, 6-3.

Meantime, Ateneo and National University battled to a scoreless draw in a showdown of top two sides Sunday in juniors football tournament at the FEU-Diliman pitch.

It was a good result that made the Blue Eaglets satisfied to remain on top of the table with seven points, while keeping the Bullpups without a goal for the second straight match.

NU now has five points, but only one off defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman, which blanked De La Salle-Zobel, 5-0.

Josh Laurens Abundio netted a first-half hat-trick, while Pocholo Bugas and Marc Jessar Tobias also entered the scoresheet for the Baby Tamaraws.

Related

comments